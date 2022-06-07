Cloudflare and Tonic will have to reveal who is behind several IPTV websites and online movies: these are the ones that are in danger

Dozens of IPTV providers and streaming sites that offer copyrighted content they could go offline for weeks or months to come.

There is a new wave of documents filed in a US court showing that the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment is investigating various platforms, including one that appears to pull videos from the official Warner Media CDN, something it does using Google as a proxy. These complaints have been made on behalf of the United States DMCA.

Deliver personal information from IPTV managers

In recent weeks, the MPA (Music Publishers Association) and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment obtained new DMCA subpoenas requiring Cloudflare and Tonic, the domain name registry that hand over the personal information of the people behind dozens of sites and services.

“The subpoena requires information to be provided about the persons offering infringing material through the domains described above: magistv.net, 6iptv.com, xtremehdiptv.org,” the letter to Cloudflare says. Individuals’ names, physical addresses, IP addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, contact information are required. payment, account updates and account history.

If the domain of a service has been seized, blocked by ISPs, or an IPTV subscription has been abruptly discontinued in the face of a lawsuitthe first signs of trouble can often be found in DMCA subpoena requests in the United States.

The first request that has been discovered requests information about the following streaming services web-based (estimated to have 163 million total visits):

123moviesfree.so, 123movieshub.tc, 123watchmovies.co, 2embed.ru, blogdepelis.io, cine-calidad. com, cliver.me, Cuevana.pro, Cuevana3.cc, d123movies.to, dytt89.com, ffmovies.sc, pelisplay. co, putlockers.li, repelis.red, repelis24.co, seriesflix.video, hackstore.la, suzihaza.com, televisionlibre.net, we-play.live, ymovies.to, bflix.watch, 123moviesfree.love, pelis24. I know,

Ymovies.to is also listed in another DMCA citation. In it, the Tonic domain registry is required to present information about the owner of the domain due to the alleged infringement of the Frozen II and Minions movies.

Via| TorrentFreak