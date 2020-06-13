Cloverfield: 6 Questions We Still Have About The Sci-Fi Franchise

This resolution has led to the following essential query within the Cloverfield universe: will the collection stay an anthology? All indicators appear to level to a lightweight “no,” because of the aforementioned plans for a direct sequel to the 2008 authentic. Which may not all the time be the case, although. The great thing about an anthology is that you could all the time choose up in no matter time limit or story you need to choose up. Whereas that specific strategy may not be in play in the meanwhile, it may possibly all the time be reopened at a second’s discover.