‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in Works From ‘Batman’ Showrunner

Paramount and J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic have introduced on “The Batman” sequence showrunner Joe Barton to jot down the script for an untitled sequel to “Cloverfield,” the studio has confirmed.

Abrams will produce with Dangerous Robotic head of movie Hannah Minghella.

The 2008 monster film grew to become a viral hit, grossing $172 million worldwide, and was the launchpad of a Cloverfield universe that grew to embody “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Cloverfield Paradox,” which premiered on Netflix in 2018. It helped launch the directing profession of Matt Reeves, who’s now helming “The Batman” function.

Whereas the unique “Cloverfield” used the found-footage format that was in style for a number of years, the brand new installment will abandon the now-dated model, in response to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Cloverfield” follows 5 younger New Yorkers who’re pressured to flee an enormous monster and different creatures whereas they’re having a farewell get together. The forged included Lizzy Caplan and T.J. Miller. The manufacturing was stored secret and fueled intense hypothesis, which efficiently created buzz for the comparatively low-budget undertaking. Abrams had conceived it as an homage to traditional Godzilla motion pictures.

Barton is the author and creator of the 2019 British crime drama “Giri/Haji” and just lately grew to become showrunner of HBO Max’s “The Batman” Gotham PD spinoff sequence after Terence Winter left the present.

The Gotham PD sequence builds on the examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham Metropolis explored in “The Batman” function movie, serving to WarnerMedia construct a Batman universe throughout a number of platforms.

Barton’s Amazon Studios sci-fi thriller “Invasion” is in post-production, with Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer starring.