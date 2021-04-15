CL’s And Park Bom’s Reps Deny Reports Of 2NE1 Preparing For Comeback

Whereas there have been studies of 2NE1 making a comeback quickly, issues stay unclear.

On April 14, Sports activities Kyunghyang reported that Park Bom, Sandara Park, CL, and Minzy completed recording a brand new track collectively. An business supply acknowledged, “The 2NE1 members obtained collectively at first of the yr and recorded a track.”

Final yr, CL appeared on KBS’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” and expressed her hopes for a 2NE1 reunion. Park Bom additionally lately appeared on a radio present and revealed that the members had recorded a track collectively, however she shared that she was unsure if the track can be launched.

In response to studies of a 2NE1 comeback in Might, CL’s consultant acknowledged to Hankook Ilbo, “It isn’t true that 2NE1 recorded a track as a full group.” The supply defined, “For Minzy’s birthday in January, the 2NE1 members gathered at CL’s recording studio, and it looks like that’s how the misunderstanding arose. There aren’t any particular plans in any respect concerning preparations for a full-group reunion and track launch.” They then requested followers to sit up for CL’s upcoming solo album.

A supply from Park Bom’s company D-NATION Leisure additionally commented to the information outlet, “Nothing has been determined with reference to a reunion. The recording didn’t happen.”

2NE1 debuted in 2009 and have launched a number of hits together with “Hearth,” “I Don’t Care,” and “I Am the Finest.” The group formally disbanded in 2016.

