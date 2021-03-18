Club Pachuca will reopen the Hidalgo Stadium: under what measures will the return of fans operate

Pachuca’s match against Tigres corresponding to matchday 12 of the 2021 Guardianes tournament may receive 30% of its capacity in the stands (Photo: EFE / David Martínez Pelcastre)



With the decrease in positive cases of COVID-19 in the country, various states of the Mexican Republic allowed the reactivation of secondary economic sectors, such is the case of sports entertainment. The MX League in coordination with municipal and state authorities have allowed the reopening of football stadiums.

On this occasion, the next team that will have its fans back are those of the Club Pachuca, at match against Tigres corresponding to matchday 12 of the 2021 Guardians tournament. The people of Hidalgo will carry out the Protocol for the Return of Fans to the Stadiums, which includes strict health measures.

Through an official statement from Liga MX, it was detailed that the next Thursday, March 18 the Hidalgo Stadium will allow a capacity of 30% of its capacity, one of the mandatory measures will be the use of face masks at all times.

The Club must comply with each of the guidelines indicated in the Protocol for the Return of Fans to the Liga BBVA Stadiums (Photo: screenshot Twitter @LigaBBVAMX)

The authorities of the Mexican League explained that the Tuzos team complied with all the documentation that undermines their measures to receive fans after a year of absence. They made the news known through the official Liga BBVA MX networks.

The statement reads the following approval for the return of the public to the stands:

“The authorization indicates that the Estadio Hidalgo must receive a maximum of 30% of its total capacity in the match on Day 12 of the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament. The Club must comply with each of the guidelines indicated in the Protocol for the Return of Fans to the Liga BBVA MX Stadiums, whose timely application will be supervised by the League itself through the Commissioners of the party”.

For its part, the sports institution of Hidalgo gave details on how its public will be able to purchase their tickets and under what conditions they will be able to attend on March 18. The club specified that It will give preference to its members with stadium membership in addition to the owners of Boxes and Stalls to fill the maximum capacity of the grandstand.

These are some of the measures and restrictions in the Hidalgo Stadium for Matchday 12 (Photo: Twitter @Tuzos)

Those people who have their “Tuzocios” card must check that the validity corresponds to the period 2019-2020, the same is true for owners of boxes and stalls. In order to enter they will have to Present the physical credential at the entrances to the property.

About him limited space for the boxes, only a capacity of 30% will be allowed, Therefore, the sports institution requested that fans not present additional cards, otherwise they will be denied entry for exceeding the official limit.

Consequently, the Pachuca team clarified that there will be no ticket sales at the box office before the game. A relevant limitation is that 12-year-old boys and girls who measure less than 1.20 meters will not be allowed to enter.

After a year without fans, the Hidalgo Stadium will reopen its doors (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

Regarding sanitation protocols, the stadium authorities emphasized that each person will go through a filter where your temperature will be taken, you will be awarded gel antibacterial and also It will be verified that the mask is worn properly.

They highlighted that the doors will open from 5:00 p.m. They requested that the attendees continue with the indications of the property authorities since they will be in charge of indicating the corresponding income and the available seats that comply with the healthy distance.

Some of the stadiums that have already allowed fans to re-enter the games are the Akron Stadium Club Guadalajara, the Stadium New Camp of the Leon team and the Corona Stadium Of saints. Each one carried out different opening operations based on state authorizations.

