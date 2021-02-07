Club World Cup: schedule and channel to see the semifinal of Tigres against Palmeiras

André-Pierre Gignac creator of the two quarter-final goals (Photo: Instagram / 10apg)

The team of Tigres managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Club World Cup where they will face Palmeiras, the current champion of the Copa Libertadores. After the Nuevo León team came back in the quarterfinals to Ulsan Hyundai, with a double from André-Pierre Gignac.

During the match against Ulsan Hyundai FC, Javier Aquino left the pitch to be treated because the attacker of the felines had a strong head butt. The club reported that he did not suffer from any neurological disorder.

“Javier Aquino suffered head trauma without any neurological alteration, with a wound that required two stitches. Imaging studies (CT and X-rays) with normal results and a prognosis reserved for evolution ”, wrote Tigres on social networks.

Javier Aquino is training with his teammates after a head clash in the quarterfinals (Photo: Instagram / 10apg)

The player trained this Friday alongside his teammates in regenerative practice, so the technical director, Ricardo Ferretti does not rule out the idea that the Mexican is a starter in the game against Palmeiras.

After André-Pierre Gignac’s performance, the newspaper The team in its digital version, pointed out that the Frenchman was in charge of sending Tigres to the semifinals of the Club World Cup and described him as an indestructible forward.

The team generated similar reactions, as their next opponent considers the Tigres to be a giant of Mexico.

“We know that Tigres is a giant of Mexico, but we are Palmeiras and we have to go to win every game,” said Luan García, defender of the Brazilian team.

The UANl Tigres beat Ulsan Hyundai and qualify for the semifinals (Photo: ABBAS ALI / EFE)



The semi-final match between Tigres and Palmeiras will take place on February 7 at the Qatar Foundation stadium, at 12:00 hours (central time) and will be broadcast on the Fox Sports.

The felines could become the first club in Mexican and Concacaf soccer to reach the decisive stage of the Club World Cup.

The Palmeiras from Brazil entered the competition as the new champion of the Copa Libertadores after beating Santos from the same country. The final was played at the legendary Maracana stadium.

Rony de Palmeiras holds the trophy over his head today, after winning the final of the Copa Libertadores against Santos, at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Ricardo Morales / EFE)



The other semifinal will be played on February 8 at the stadium Ahmed bin Ali, where Bayern Munich will face Al-Ahly.

The winners of both semifinals will face the February 11 at the Qatar Foundation stadium.

Likewise, the match for fifth place will be played on February 7 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and the match for third place will be on February 11 before the final.

Bayern Munich one of the four semi-finalists of the tournament (Photo: Andreas Gebert / REUTERS)

As happened in 2019, the edition in which Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool was established, Qatar will host the Club World Cup in two stadiums in the city of Rayán: the Qatar Foundation stadium, with a capacity for just over 45,000 spectators, and the Ahmed bin Ali stadium, with some 40,000 seats. Both venues will also be used in the next World Cup in 2022.

Until now, the most winning team is Real Madrid with seven championships, the last time a club from the Old Continent did not celebrate was in 2012 when the Corinthians beat Chelsea from England in the final.

