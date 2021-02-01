Club World Cup: Tigres de la UANL, the “rich team” of Liga MX is a long way from the rosters of Palmeiras and Bayern Munich

At 35, Gignac is the great reference of the Mexican team (Photos: Instagram)

With the victory of Palm Trees 1-0 over Santos, this Saturday in the Brazilian final of the Copa Libertadores 2020-2021, the list of participants of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, which will start the next February 1st.

So, Bayern Munich (Germany), Palmeiras (Brazil), UANL Tigers (Mexico), Ulsan Hyundai FC (South Korea), Al Ahly SC (Egypt) and the Al Duhail SC (Qatar) will seek to be crowned as the new champion world at club level, in a tournament marked by strict sanitary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

However, for the vast majority of analysts and fans, the clear favorite is the european team, since in the last seven editions said representative has kept the cup. The reason: a payroll considerably higher than that of other competitors.

And it is that although the economic power does not guarantee titles, yes the acquisition of best footballers, which facilitates a good performance on the court.

The runner-up in the Liga Mx, Carlos González, was the last “bomb” that Tigres brought as reinforcement, coming from the UNAM Pumas (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

In this sense, UANL Tigers have achieved great sporting and financial achievements in the last decade from the hand of CEMEX, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of materials for the construction industry.

Under his support they have hired great figures from the Liga MX and international football. Carlos Gonzalez (Paraguay), Leo Fernandez (Uruguay), Guido Pizzarro (Argentina), Nahuel Guzman (Argentina), and of course, Andre Pierre Gignac (France), are some examples.

According to the specialized site Transfermarket, with these names the felines are positioned within the top 3 of the most valuable clubs in Liga MX, with 59.4 million euros.

Palmeiras beat Santos in the final of the Copa Libertadores (Photo: Reuters)

Despite that, the university students they are far from having the payroll of the two favorites to take the “world cup”: B. Munich and Palmeiras.

According to the same portal, the Brazilian team, rival of Tigres if it advances to the semifinals, has a value of 95.5 million euros. Its most sought-after figures are the far right Gabriel Veron, 18 years old (25 million); the midfielder Gabriel merino, 20 years old (10 million); and the midfielder too David de Paula, 21 years old (9 million).

Not to mention the Bundesliga as a whole, which has a squad valued at 893.5 million; that is, more than 15 times the cost of the Mexican club, and more than nine times that of the carioca.

Just look at the names of stars like the Germans Serge Gnabry, 25 years old (90 million) and Joshua Kimmich, 25 years old (85 million); the canadian Alphonso Davies, 20 years (80 million) or Leroy Sané, 25 years old (75 million), to name a few.

Robert Lewandowsky, the leader of the Bayern attack (Photo: Reuters)

Regarding the Ulsan Hyundai FC, first rival of “La U”, things change. Well, his payroll is only 18.4 million euros. They are even the participant weakest in this area; this despite the fact that the equipment is owned by the automotive company of the same name.

For their values ​​in the leg market, the most prominent players of the Asian tigers are the South Korean goalkeeper Hyun-woo Jo, 29, and his compatriot, the far left In-seong Kim, 31 years old; both valued at 1.2 million.

The club that would be closest to the Tigers are the locals of Al-Duhail, from 33.2 million euros; and who have Brazilian midfielders Dudu, 29 years old (12 million), and Edmilson Junior, 26 years old (3.8 million).

Ulsan Hyundai FC (Photo: Reuters)

Finally, Al-Ahly records a total of 25.5 million euros. The Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, 32, and Nigerian far left Junior Ajayi, 25, are the best valued, with 2.5 and 1.5 million, respectively.

With these numbers, the Tigers will begin their dream on February 4 against their Asian counterparts.

