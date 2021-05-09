Clubhouse Launches Android App – Variety

After over a year of exclusivity on iOS, Clubhouse is expanding to Android users.

During Sunday’s town hall, the audio-only social platform announced the rollout for their Android app, which is available to download for all Android users in the U.S. today. Other English-speaking markets, and soon the rest of the world, will also be able to experience Clubhouse on Android in the coming weeks.

“Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly,” Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth wrote in a blog post announcing the launch.

Android users can pre-register in the Google Play Store to be notified immediately when Clubhouse becomes available to download in their area. Despite the expansion, Clubhouse will be maintaining its invite-only method in order to keep the community small as the platform grows.

“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them,” the blog post continued.

“With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete. We are so grateful to all of the Android users out there for their patience. Whether you are a creator, a club organizer, or someone who just wants to explore, we are so excited to welcome you to the community.”