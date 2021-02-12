‘Clue’ Animated Series in the Works at Fox

An animated collection based mostly on the basic board sport “Clue” is in improvement at Fox, Selection has discovered.

Fox Leisure has partnered with Hasbro’s content material studio eOne and Bento Field Leisure on the collection, with the three corporations co-producing and Bento Field offering the animation. No writers or producers are at present connected to the venture.

“‘Colonel Mustard…In the Conservatory…With the lead pipe.’ By simply listening to these colourful phrases alone, you instantly know what they imply — leaving no thriller as to why ‘Clue’ is one in every of the most beloved board games-turned-IP of all time. We couldn’t be extra excited to develop it as an animated collection together with eOne and Bento Field,” stated Michael Thorn, president of leisure for Fox Leisure.

“Clue” was initially launched as a board sport in 1949. It was invented by Anthony E. Pratt throughout World Conflict II to move time throughout air raid drills in England. In the sport, gamers should type by clues to find out which of the friends at a cocktail party at a mansion — Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Inexperienced and Dr. Orchid — killed their host, Mr. Boddy. The sport has been exported to greater than 30 nations and has 324 completely different potential plots for gamers to resolve.

“We’re thrilled to group up as soon as once more with our nice companions at Fox and Bento Field on this thrilling new collection,” stated Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president of world scripted programming. “’Clue’ is an iconic whodunit property that exudes thriller and intrigue, and has followers throughout the world. We will’t wait to share our reimagined animated model with audiences.”

Ought to the venture go ahead, it will not be the first time “Clue” has been tailored for the display screen. It was beforehand tailored into the cult basic comedy movie of the identical title, which was launched in 1985. The solid included comedy icons like Madeline Kahn, Tim Curry, Martin Mull, and Christopher Lloyd. A remake of the movie has been in improvement for years.

“Clue” is the second animated venture Fox has introduced this week. The community introduced on Monday that it has ordered an animated comedy set in historic Greece from Dan Harmon beneath Harmon’s broadcast network-only unique direct animation take care of Fox Leisure.