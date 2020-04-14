Clueless At 25: Alicia Silverstone Talks The Movie’s Legacy And Being More Than ‘The Aerosmith Chick’

No! I feel that… I imply, I fully perceive each side of that. I can perceive feeling like, when you’re so pleased with the factor you simply made, then I can perceive, you understand – like, musicians when you’re at a live performance. You are like, ‘I do not wish to hear you play something however what I bear in mind! That’s what I’m right here for. Play me that!’ And the musician’s like, ‘Fuck off. I’m right here to play what I wish to play, and I’ll make you take heed to what I would like you to take heed to!’

And so, I perceive it from each side. And I additionally simply actually love Clueless. I’m grateful for being part of one thing that touched so many individuals and made so many individuals so pleased. And you understand, Amy Heckerling… there’s so many components of [that movie] which can be exterior of me. You already know, Emma, the ebook written by Jane Austin, is an excellent ebook. She’s a extremely good author. And Amy Heckerling who, you understand, wrote Quick Instances at Ridgemont Excessive, she ain’t too shabby both. She is aware of what she’s doing. I really feel pleased to be part of one thing that basically resonated with so many individuals, and made them so pleased.