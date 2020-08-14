‘Clueless’ Series About Dionne in the Works at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has landed the sequence reboot of “Clueless” centered on the character Dionne for improvement, Selection has realized solely.

The untitled comedy sequence is described a child pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses carrying, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what occurs when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong quantity two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne cope with the pressures of being the new hottest lady in college, whereas additionally unraveling the thriller of what occurred to her greatest buddy?

Information of the present’s improvement was first reported final October, although no community or streaming service was hooked up at the time. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will function writers and government producers on the venture. Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Scott Rudin, the movie’s producer Robert Lawerence, Eli Bush, and Tiffany Grant will even government produce. CBS Tv Studios will produce.

The movie model of “Clueless” debuted in 1995 starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher and Stacey Sprint as Dionne. It’s now thought of a cult traditional. A TV adaptation aired on ABC after which UPN from 1996 till 1999 for 3 seasons. Rachel Blanchard performed Cher in the sequence with Sprint reprising the position of Dionne. In 2018, “Clueless: The Musical” debuted onstage in New York.

Reddout and Hickey’s previous credit embody the NBC revival of “Will & Grace” in addition to exhibits like “The Muppets” and “Grown-ish.”

They’re repped by Paradigm and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Brinkerhoff has a longstanding relationship with CBS Tv Studios, having created the CBS sequence “American Gothic” and labored on exhibits like “The Good Spouse,” “Elementary,” “Jane the Virgin” and “No Tomorrow” for the studio.

She is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

That is now the newest instance of a female-focused 90’s staple that can get a recent take targeted on a Black character. It was beforehand introduced that Tracee Ellis Ross is ready to voice the lead character in the animated comedy “Jodie,” which is a derivative of “Daria.” That present is at present arrange at Comedy Central after initially being in the works at MTV.