CM Amarinder Singh Bol- BJP does not exist in Punjab, without a partner the party will not win a single seat

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday that the BJP has no existence in the state and it will not be able to win even one seat in the 2022 assembly elections without a coalition partner.

In a program organized by a private TV channel here, Singh said that BJP is welcome to contest the election of 117 member assembly of the state. The party, however, would not be able to win even one seat without a coalition partner.

Earlier this week, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh had said that his party is preparing for war on a war-footing to contest all 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Significantly, two months ago, the old BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had left the NDA with regard to the agricultural laws of the Center.

Under the seat-sharing formula during the BJP-Akali Dal alliance, the BJP contested three of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, while the SAD contested in other seats. At the same time, BJP used to field its candidates in 23 of the 117 seats in the Assembly, while the remaining SAD.

(Input agency)