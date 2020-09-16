CM Amarinder Singh said – Farmers opposing the Agriculture Bill are fighting for life, so will not take action

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the farmers to neither block traffic nor violate section 144 in the state regarding the Agriculture Act. The Punjab CM said that no case would be filed against the protesting farmers, as they were fighting for their lives. Also Read – Modi government has brought these three bills for farmers, JP Nadda said – these bills will increase the price of crops

After the Punjab Congress submitted a memorandum to the Governor against the alleged anti-farmer bills, the Chief Minister told reporters that the FIRs against farmers violating Section 144 would be withdrawn. Amarinder Singh said that farmers are violating the law because this ordinance will ruin their families.

The state government and the Congress are with the farmers. This bill of the Center will ruin Punjab and its agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the economy here. He said that this bill will end the minimum support price (MSP) system, which will create a lot of difficulty not only in the state but also in the country. The Chief Minister has urged the farmers to go to Delhi and demonstrate their protest in front of the Central Government. He also assured that the Congress is with him in his fight.