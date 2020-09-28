CM Amarinder Singh’s big announcement, Punjab government will go to Supreme Court regarding new agricultural laws

Khatkar Kalan: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday that his government will approach the Supreme Court regarding new agricultural laws. Singh also took a dig at the BJP-led central government and accused him of taking away the rights of the states. Singh said, “Will he (center) leave anything for them so that they can run their kingdom.” Also Read – 100 people including Gujarat Congress chief detained, protest against agricultural laws

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh along with All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar and other leaders paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Kalan village after knocking on Monday. Amarinder Singh, Rawat and others sat on a dharna here against the new agricultural laws.

Chief Minister Singh, in his address on this occasion, slammed the Center for bringing the Agriculture Act and said that these farmers will "ruin" the community. Singh said, "I have said that we will take this matter further. The President has approved these Bills and we will now take the matter to the Supreme Court. "He said that his government will take all possible steps to protect the interests of the farming communities." He said, "Two lawyers from Delhi are coming here tomorrow and we will discuss this matter with them."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved three agricultural bills, on which farmers are demonstrating, especially in Punjab. According to the Gazette notification, the President approved three Bills. These are the three Bills – Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Contracts and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Chief Minister, while defending the protesting farmers over the laws, said they had the right to do so as “you cannot take away their livelihood”. He accused the central government of taking away the rights of the states. He said, “Now you have taken away the agricultural sector (rights).” What items will you leave for the states? Will you leave or not? You have taken away everything (from the states). How will we run our state? “

