CM Ashok Gehlot, leaders and Congress MLAs showed the Victory Sign, what danger averted?

new Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed the majority of his government in the Legislature Party meeting convened in his residence today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, assembled at the CM's residence, appeared showing the sign of the leader of the Congress and the MLA of the party.

At the same time, supporters of Sachin Pilot had claimed that 25 MLAs were with him before the Congress Legislature Party. While Gehlot claims that he has majority. In such a question, is the crisis over Ashok Gehlot government averted.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders and party MLAs show victory sign, as they gather at CM's residence in Jaipur. The Congress Legislative Party meeting has begun. pic.twitter.com/FowLM7CAGA – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

The meeting of the legislature party convened at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to start at 10 am, but it started after 12 pm. Before the Legislature Party meeting began, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Monday that the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan had an absolute majority and would complete its five-year term.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur, Surjewala said, “Gehlot government is stable, it has an absolute majority and will complete its five-year term.” Congress state president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s rebellion Regarding the tone, Surjewala said that in the last 48 hours, the Congress leadership has spoken to the pilot several times. He said that if anyone has any differences with anyone, then he can be raised on the platform of the party and… Congress doors will always be open. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who arrived in Jaipur, said at the airport that the Gehlot government

Will happen. Venugopal said, ‘Nothing will happen. The government will continue to work. ‘