CM BS Yeddyurappa said – Lockdown is not a solution for Corona, Karnataka will not be completely closed

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said that the lockdown is not the solution for Kovid-19 and raising resources is equally important for the government. He ruled out the possibility of an extension in a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru and elsewhere. The Chief Minister, while addressing the people of the state through YouTube and Facebook, emphasized the need to wear masks and keep a physical distance from each other to prevent the spread of corona virus.

Yeddyurappa said, "Initially we were able to control Kovid-19, but in recent times, especially in Bengaluru, cases of Kovid have increased. I want to tell the people of the state that lockdown is not a solution to control the virus. The solution is to wear masks and maintain physical distance from each other."

Appreciating Corona warriors like doctors, nurses, other medical workers and Asha workers, the Chief Minister said, "If we have to defeat the virus, we have to follow the guidelines and related precautions… Action taken against those who violate the rules "To prevent the spread of the virus in Bengaluru urban and rural districts, the" complete lockdown "was implemented from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, July 14, amid an increase in cases of Kovid-19. Was Some other districts also announced lockdowns during this period.

The Chief Minister said that the government is making all efforts to control Kovid-19. Bengaluru will not have lockdown from tomorrow and people can start their daily activities. He dispelled speculation about the expansion in lockdown and said that raising resources is equally important for the government.

Yeddyurappa said, “So we have to take all precautions to move forward. Lockdown is not a solution to stop Kovid-19. From now on, there will be no lockdown in Bengaluru or any part of Karnataka. People will be allowed to carry out their daily activities. ”He said that though strict steps will continue in the areas of detention. Till Tuesday, 71,069 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported, of which 25,459 people have been cured and 1,464 people have died. The Bangalore urban area has recorded the highest number of 34,943 cases.