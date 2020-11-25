CM Captain Amarinder Singh declared night curfew in Punjab, will be applicable from this date

Punjab CM orders night curfew in all towns and cities from 10 pm to 5 am and doubles fine for flouting # COVID19 appropriate behavior to Rs 1000, with effect from December 1: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a night curfew in towns in all cities of the state. This new order will come into effect in the entire state from December 1 next month. The CM has decided this due to the new wave of Corona. Also Read – Indian woman went to Pakistan to meet her mother, after 10 months trapped, now met her family, know the reason

According to news agency ANI, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh ordered a nightly curfew in all cities and towns from 10 am to 5 am and will be effective from 1 December. During this period, the amount of fine imposed on those who break the rules of # COVID19 has been doubled to Rs 1000. Also Read – Delhi Corona Cases Update: Corona of Corona in Delhi, 109 people died in one day, more than 6200 new cases

From December 1, all hotels, restaurants and wedding venues will be closed at 9:30 pm. The restrictions will be reviewed on 15 December. Also Read – Delhi Schools Not to Open: Schools will not open in Delhi at present, government has given this big reason

All hotels, restaurants and wedding venues to close at 9.30 pm, starting December 1. Curbs to be reviewed on December 15.# COVID19 https://t.co/TAVEiiohcp – ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Let us know that on Tuesday one day more than 20 people died in Punjab from COVID-19 and the number of deaths from Corona in the state had reached 4,653. On Tuesday, the figure of total infected had increased to 1,47,665 with 614 new infection cases. According to the medical bulletin, four deaths were reported from Sangrur and Patiala, three each from Jalandhar and Ludhiana, two each from Bathinda and Gurdaspur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Moga and Pathankot.

There are 6,834 active Kovid-19 cases in the state. 439 patients were discharged due to corona virus infection, which was 1,36,178 persons recovering. 11 serious patients are on ventilator support, while 139 are on oxygen support. Till Tuesday, a total of 30,51,542 samples had been collected for testing in the state.