CM Channi gave such a solution in Punjabi to the query ‘how is your courting with Sidhu’, which was once no longer anticipated

Navjot Singh Sidhu-Charanjit Singh Channi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) Navjot Singh Sidhu was once requested (Navjot Singh Sidhu) On how is your courting with him, the Punjab CM answered in a fascinating and other approach. CM stated that 'I've instructed Sidhu sahib. Anywhere you pass, we can additionally pass there. We will be able to pass with you. Actually, the newshounds requested the Punjab CM in regards to the courting with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

No person anticipated the solution given via the CM referring to this. CM stated that I've spoken to Sidhu sahib. We will be able to proceed to paintings in combination. He stated that the birthday party has given me the accountability. I'm looking to satisfy it utterly. I'm a faithful soldier of the birthday party.

#WATCH Responding to a query on courting with Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi says, “I’ve instructed Sidhu sahab: jithe challeinga challangi tere naal, ticktan do lae layin. (I observe you anyplace you’ll pass). I’ll proceed to paintings with him.” percent.twitter.com/dVyzF1Xctc – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Allow us to inform you that such information had additionally come between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi, during which there was once communicate of anxiety between the 2. Sidhu has criticized his personal executive on a number of events. On the other hand, Sidhu has been pronouncing that he’s no longer hostile to any person however Punjab’s dedication which he is making an attempt to meet. And so attempt to display the right way to the federal government. Now and again the prime command additionally feels uncomfortable with Sidhu’s statements.