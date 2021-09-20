CM Channi in motion after coronation: Farmers’ invoice will likely be waived, Captain’s particular folks got rid of

Punjab Information: Charanjit Singh Channi has change into the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab from nowadays. After changing into the Leader Minister, he went to the Leader Minister’s Workplace and took fee and along side taking workplace, Channi addressed the clicking convention. On this, whilst making a large announcement, he has introduced to waive all of the exceptional expenses of farmers in Punjab. Channi stated that if farmers and cultivators face any more or less warmth, then I can additionally lay my neck in entrance of them.Additionally Learn – Punjab’s new CM Charanjit Singh Channi cried emotionally within the first press convention, what did he say – see VIDEO

Farmers’ invoice waived, Captain Amarinder’s particular got rid of Additionally Learn – Charanjit Singh Channi will change into the primary Dalit CM of Punjab, two deputy CMs will even take oath, this would be the swearing-in rite, LIVE Updates

In conjunction with this, the CM has additionally got rid of the particular folks of former CM Captain Amarinder on the first actual day. After Charanjit Singh Channi took over because the Leader Minister of Punjab, the Predominant Secretary and Particular Predominant Secretary to former Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Hussain Lal, Predominant Secretary, Funding Promotion and Rahul Tiwari, Meals, Civil Provides and Shopper Affairs Secretary, respectively. has modified to. Additionally Learn – Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa would be the new CM of Punjab! Aruna Chaudhary-Bharat Bhushan will change into deputy

The brand new CM stated – if agriculture sinks, then India will sink

Charan Jeet Singh Channi referred to as himself the blessings of the land of Chamkaur Sahib for making himself the CM. He stated that I’m the consultant of the deficient. Now the folk of Punjab should be taken ahead. Congress needs to be bolstered. Channi stated that if agriculture breaks, Punjab will wreck. There’s agriculture then there’s nation. The Punjab govt is status with the farmers in each manner. We’re in a position to present the entirety for the farmers. With none greed, we have now stood with the farmers, if agriculture is submerged, India will sink.

Central govt will have to withdraw agricultural regulation

The brand new CM stated that the central govt must withdraw all 3 agricultural rules. He stated that if there’s any mafia in Punjab, then its determination will likely be taken quickly. He made it transparent that the relationship of any deficient may not be lower as a result of he does now not pay the invoice. Whether it is lower, then his connection will likely be restored through waiving all his expenses. He stated that now I’ve to take many choices for the folk of Punjab.