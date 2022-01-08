CM Channi rained on PM Modi, requested – did any person hit a stone or were given a scratch; Taunted via the title of Sardar Patel

After the case of the High Minister’s safety lapse, the method of counter-attack between the leaders of BJP and Congress continues. On this episode, Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi fiercely centered PM Modi all through a rally, he no longer best addressed ‘Tu’ for the High Minister but in addition took a dig thru social media. Did not go into reverse both.Additionally Learn – PM Safety Lapse: SC gave directions within the topic of lapse within the safety of the High Minister, said- seal all of the information

All over a rally on Thursday, CM Channi accused the BJP of spreading lies and acknowledged that there used to be no lapse in PM's safety. The Leader Minister of Punjab acknowledged that did anyone hit you with a stone, a bullet, a scratch or did you elevate slogans towards you…. Then why is that this lie being unfold in all places the rustic that the lifetime of the High Minister is in peril.

After this Channi shared the image of Sardar Patel on his Twitter account and wrote that the person who cares extra about existence than responsibility will have to no longer take giant accountability of a giant nation like India, despite the fact that he didn't write any person's title right here however his gesture. However, it's moderately transparent within the political reflect.

One that cares extra about existence than responsibility, he will have to no longer take giant accountability in a rustic like India! – Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel %.twitter.com/zefpEroVAF – Charanjit S Channi (CHARANJITCHANNI) January 7, 2022

The topic of lapse within the safety of the High Minister is lately within the Ultimate Court docket, the state has additionally constituted a committee to analyze it, however within the present state of affairs, the way in which this topic is being politicized, it may be acknowledged that it’s The spherical of retaliation can be heard for the following a number of months.