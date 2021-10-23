CM indignant over expanding the jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab, wrote a letter to PM Modi pronouncing – believe this ‘black legislation’

Chandigarh: Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has expressed displeasure over the verdict to extend the jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab. Channi has additionally written a letter to PM Modi referring to this and recommended him to rethink the central legislation expanding the BSF’s jurisdiction within the state to 50 km from the Indo-Pak border. Channi additionally sought an appointment with Top Minister Modi to speak about the problem.Additionally Learn – Access of ‘Arusa Alam’ in Punjab politics, Deputy Leader Minister Randhawa mentioned – Does this Pakistani buddy of Amarinder have hyperlinks with ISI or ..

In a letter to the Top Minister, CM Channi additionally recommended for recovery of BSF’s previous jurisdiction, which used to be restricted to simply 15 km from the world border. He argued that the recovery of the outdated jurisdiction of the Border Safety Power will lend a hand the BSF and Punjab Police to paintings amicably in opposition to anti-national forces and offer protection to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Additionally Learn – Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev and different leaders attacked in Tripura, valuables looted; Allegations on BJP

On Friday, ahead of Channi wrote a letter to the Top Minister, a Punjab minister mentioned that when the Centre’s 3 new agricultural regulations, the ‘legislation to enlarge the jurisdiction of the Border Safety Power (BSF) in Punjab to 50 km from the Indo-Pak border’. The ‘Fourth Black Legislation’. Additionally Learn – Humorous Video: The opposition employees had been demonstrating, simplest then one mentioned one thing like this, they wouldn’t forestall guffawing. watch humorous movies

State Soil and Water Conservation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh mentioned that the rise within the jurisdiction of the BSF in Punjab from the sooner 15 km to 50 km is “the fourth black legislation imposed by means of the Middle on Punjab”. The Punjab executive will strongly oppose this arbitrary resolution.” On Monday, the Punjab cupboard had mentioned that legislation and order issues are a state topic and the police pressure is able to dealing with any state of affairs.