CM Kejriwal inaugurated 200-bed hospital, said – Kovid-19 situation in Delhi is under control

August 9, 2020
new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Kovid-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the rate of recovery of patients is improving. In the inauguration ceremony of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, he said that if the situation deteriorates again, the government is fully prepared to face it. Also Read – Covid-19: 1404 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi, 16 deaths in twenty-four hours; Ongoing treatment of 10,667 patients

Kejriwal said at the inaugural function, “This hospital was conceived in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital. We are inaugurating the initial 200 beds which will be used to treat Kovid-19 patients. ” Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal again sent proposal, told LG- Let markets, gyms and hotels open, now the situation is fine

On the status of Kovid-19 in Delhi, the Chief Minister said, “The situation is under control, all the parameters are fine, the recovery rate is improving, the ratio of infection and mortality has decreased.” Also Read – Nirbhaya-like incident in Delhi: Vandalism after raping a 12-year-old girl, Arvind Kejriwal said – Humanity shook

He said, “I expect these 200 beds to be empty … We should never go into that situation where we have to use these beds.” But even if the situation worsens again, we are fully prepared to face it. ”

Kejriwal said that the inauguration of the hospital is a step towards strengthening the health infrastructure in the city. He said, “We have gradually increased the number of beds for Kovid-19 patients.” Earlier on July 25, Kejriwal inaugurated a 450-bed hospital in Burari. Later this hospital will have a total of 700 beds.

