CM Kejriwal’s ‘red light on, carriage off’ unique campaign started, Raghav Chaddha reached among people

Red Light On, Vehicle Off Campaign in Delhi: Delhi Government's unique initiative in the fight against pollution 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' has started in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chadha reached among the people regarding the campaign. Raghav Chadha appeared at the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Chowk near Rajendra Place Metro Station, appealing to the carriers to help keep Delhi's air clean by closing the car at a red light. The 'Red Light On, Cart Off' campaign is part of the Delhi government's campaign against pollution … against pollution.

Raghav Chadha said, "The apathy of our neighboring states in the fight against pollution is now well known. If a state is burning straw, which is the biggest cause of pollution, then a state is refusing to ban diesel gensets, while these gensets are up to 18% of pollution and some states spread pollution by running brick kilns. Have been. It has been proved that these states do not care about respiratory health to their citizens." Raghav Chadha expressed happiness that the passers-by are fully supporting our campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' and are contributing towards making Delhi's air better in the beginning.

Raghav Chadha said, "This is a small beginning, as the people of Delhi today have given us their support by closing the car at the red light of this busy road, in the same way they will support us all over Delhi and 'Red Light On, Will make the car off 'campaign a success. There are about 1 crore registered vehicles in Delhi and according to experts, the Red Light On, Cart Off can be reduced by 1.5 tonnes in PM10 and 0.4 tonnes in PM2.5. Usually, the vehicles stand at red light for 15-20 minutes, so if the engine of the vehicle is stopped at this time, then there will be a possibility of spreading less pollution around.