CM Manohar Lal Khattar for 3 days home quarantine, tweeted information

new Delhi: The Chief Minister of Haryana has been quarantined for 3 days, because yesterday he came in contact with Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Corona report of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat came positive yesterday. In this regard, Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted that I have come in contact with such people, in which symptoms of corona have been found.

Khattar tweeted- Dear friends, I have come in contact with many such people in the past, in which symptoms of corona have been found. However, I have got my corona test done, which has come negative but as a precaution I am quarantining myself for 3 days. Stay alert, stay safe.

Dear friends, I have come in contact with many people in the past who have got symptoms of corona. However, I have got my corona test done, which has come negative but as a precaution I am quarantining myself for 3 days. Stay alert, stay safe – Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 20, 2020

Please tell that a few days ago, along with Shekhawat, the Chief Minister of Haryana and other officials also attended the meeting. In this meeting, discussion on Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal was discussed. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was also present in this meeting. However, Amarinder Singh joined during this time through video conferencing.

Please tell that after Shekhawat’s corona report came positive yesterday, he tweeted that after some symptoms appeared, he got a corona test done. So my corona report has come positive. I am going to be hospitalized for treatment. Those who have come in contact with me, they should do their own quarantine as a precaution and get their investigation done.