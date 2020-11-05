CM Nitish announced his retirement, Chirag took a pinch-saheb, now whom will we calculate?

Bihar Election 2020: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during his last election campaign of the last phase of this assembly election, made a big announcement from the stage in Purnia’s Dhamdaha and announced his political retirement. Nitish said that this will be my last election. Win all the NDAs. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish announced his retirement from politics, said this big thing. See video

LJP supremo Chirag Paswan has taken a dig at this statement. Chirag wrote in the tweet that Nitish Kumar has said that this is his last election. This time he has not given the account of the last 5 years and has already told that he will not come to give the account next time. Do not give your rights to those who bless you again tomorrow. We will not come to ask for it. In the next election neither will there be any honor nor JDU. Then from whom will we take account? Also Read – Chirag claims, Nitish will stand in front of Tejashwi with folded hands and bowed head

In his next tweet, it was written by LJP’s Twitter handle that @Jduonline after @ NitishKumar ji’s statement of retirement.

There is a stir among the leaders of Many JDU leaders have now become unemployed. These unemployed will not be given any place in # Bihar 1 st Bihari 1 st. They will always remain unemployed. Let Bihar not be wasted anymore. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: BJP, RJD-JDU challenge to lead in third phase

Earlier, Chirag told the people after campaigning that a single vote given to the JDU candidate will force your child to flee tomorrow. Do not let Bihar go to waste anymore. #Unbambhavneetish #Bihar1stBihari1st #LoJPBhap give your blessings to all LJP and BJP candidates for the government.