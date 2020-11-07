CM Nitish appealed amidst the third phase of voting in Bihar, tweeting- ‘Your one vote …’

Bihar Chunav 2020: Final Phase of Bihar Polls is going on in the third and final phase of the assembly elections in Bihar. In the final phase, votes are being cast in 78 assembly seats in 15 districts. During the election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tweeted and appealed to voters to use the franchise while discharging their responsibilities. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Pappu’s stance on Nitish’s ‘Sannyas’ – BJP had already written his script

Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and social distancing as well. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy & cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future. Nitish Ji is tired & he is unable to handle the state: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/FXg9Jpz4eO – ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

The way people are connecting with ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’, I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM: Chirag Paswan, LJP Chief #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/RsxQ8Zcgcy – ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

