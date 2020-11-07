Entertainment

CM Nitish appealed amidst the third phase of voting in Bihar, tweeting- ‘Your one vote …’

November 7, 2020
Bihar Chunav 2020: Final Phase of Bihar Polls is going on in the third and final phase of the assembly elections in Bihar. In the final phase, votes are being cast in 78 assembly seats in 15 districts. During the election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tweeted and appealed to voters to use the franchise while discharging their responsibilities. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Pappu’s stance on Nitish’s ‘Sannyas’ – BJP had already written his script

Nitish Kumar tweeted, ‘In the third phase of Bihar assembly election, voting is on 78 seats today. My appeal to the voters of these areas is that they should exercise their franchise while discharging their responsibilities. Please vote Your one vote will continue the pace of development in Bihar and make it a developed state.

PM Modi tweeted, ‘Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new record of voting. And of course, take care of wearing masks and social distancing.

On the other hand, while talking to news agency ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, ‘I appeal to all people to participate in this festival of democracy and vote. Bihar will decide its future in this election. Nitish ji is tired and unable to handle the state.

On the other hand, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said, “The way people are getting connected to ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’, I believe that we will do well in this phase also. One thing is very clear that Nitish Kumar will never become CM.

