CM Nitish furious after hearing Lalu Zindabad, said this big thing on Tej Pratap-Aishwarya’s relationship

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: As the dates of the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections are getting closer, the election mercury and the speeches of the leaders are also increasing. Although Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains very restrained, but during the election campaign for Chandra Rai, candidate of Parsa of Saran, he was very angry.

At the rally of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, people were making a ruckus and Lalu was raising slogans of Zindabad. On hearing this, Nitish Kumar rained on the people who were creating a ruckus. Nitish Kumar even said that if you don't want to vote then don't vote. Nitish Kumar also expressed displeasure over the relationship between Lalu Prasad Yadav's family elder son Tej Pratap and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. With this, Nitish praised Lalu's brother-in-law Chandrika Rai and his father Daroga Rai.

Actually, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar came here to campaign for Janata Dal (U) candidate Chandrika Rai. Chandrika Rai is close to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap is Yadav's father-in-law. Explain that the divorce case of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya is still in court.

When Nitish started addressing during the rally here, some people started raising slogans of 'Lalu Zindabad' in front of him. Nitish said in the meantime, 'What are you saying … Why are you talking nonsense? Don't make all this noise here… If you don't want to vote, don't give up. '

Nitish Kumar said that right now he is speaking for Chandrika Rai, do you know anything… now you are a child. Aishwarya was also present at the rally and asked for votes for her father and also said that I will come in front of you soon.

It is worth noting that even before this, Nitish Kumar has faced opposition during some rallies where he was giving address and people standing in the rally were shouting slogans against him. In a direct attack on the Lalu family, Nitish said that he does not know how bad it is to harass a woman for harassing such a educated girl.