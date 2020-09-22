CM Nitish gives Biharis Metro train to start running in Saugat-Patna from 2024, work starts

Metro Train in Patna: Just four years left and will be heard in Patna too – Welcome all of you to Patna Metro. The people of Bihar are now going to get the facility of metro train. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Patna Metro Rail Project on Tuesday through video conferencing. On the occasion of the foundation stone laying, the Chief Minister was told that this project will be completed by 2024. Also Read – Bihar Schools Reopen: Big decision – all schools will open in Bihar from 28, these will be rules and regulations

This means that according to the claims of the state government, after 4 years, the metro will start running in Bihar's capital Patna. It was told that the work of Patna Metro is being started by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

In the first phase of the metro rail project, the alignment work from ISBT to Malahi Pakdi will be started. DMRC has selected the company for this element on the basis of tender and Nagarjuna Construction Company ie NCC has got a tender to work from Patna Metro Primary Corridor Malahi Pakri to ISBT.

It has been told by the state government that the corridor from ISBT to Malahi Pakdi will be about 6.1 kilometers and will cost around Rs 553 crore on this project. It will have 5 metro stations and in addition to this, an elevated structure connecting the depot is to be built.

The second corridor of the metro will be about 14.5 kilometers and the interchange station of both corridors is to be built at Khemnikchak across the bypass near Hanuman Nagar.

The stations of Corridor 1A will be:

Danapur Cantt, Shatabadi Smark, RPS Morh, IAS Colony, Ruknapura, Rajabazar, JD Womens College, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, High Court, Income Tax Circle, Patna Railway Station, Chanakya Law University, Mithapur and Bypass Chowk

The stations of Corridor 1B will be:

Digha, Digha Ghat, IIT, New Pataliputra Colony and Shivpuri

The stations of Corridor 2 will be:

Dak Bungalow, Gandhi Maidan, Kargil Check, PMCH, Patna University, Premchandra Rangshala, Dinkar Chowk, Rajendra Nagar, Nalanda Medical College, Kumhara Park, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Zero Mill and ISBT.