CM Nitish Kumar can join hands with Grand Alliance to challenge PM Modi after assembly elections: Chirag

Bihar Elections 2020: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that after the results of this election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will break away from BJP and join the grand alliance led by RJD, the main opposition party of the state and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Will try one more time to challenge the NDA. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked PM Modi, ‘this double engine not trouble engine government’

Chirag Paswan, who decided to contest the Bihar Assembly elections alone, is not acceptable as Chief Minister after this election and has been claiming to support the BJP to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hand after the current Assembly elections. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj, who promised to drink tea at home, he gave life due to debt

He claimed on Sunday, “Nitish Kumar (JDU’s national president), who is known as” Palturam “due to repeated beating, can hit the pelty again after this election. He came to power in Bihar after a long political battle with RJD chief Lalu Prasad. A few years later, he parted ways with the old ally BJP and formed an alliance with his arch rival. ” Also Read – Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections: Campaigning for second phase ends, voting to be held on November 3; Their fate will be decided with stunning

Chirag, while speaking to a news channel, recalled recalling Nitish’s opposition to Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, “a potential challenger to the Prime Minister at the national level” To present as a matter, how much poison Nitish had spewed against Modi in the assembly elections held five years ago. In two years, Lalu left Prasad and returned to the NDA. “

It is noteworthy that Ram Vilas Paswan, the late father of Chirag Paswas and the founder of LJP, had joined the NDA before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Chirag Paswan, MP from Jamui said, “Remember my point that Nitish is very conscious of Lalu Prasad during his election campaign and can once again try to form the next government with the Grand Alliance. You can even try to present yourself as an alternative to Modi in 2024. “

Earlier, the LJP chief reiterated Nitish’s seven allegations of corruption during a press conference here, including drinking water and paved streets and drain schemes in every house.

He said, “There should be a thorough investigation of corruption in these schemes and we should not be surprised if the involvement of the Chief Minister comes to the fore.” Most of the JDU candidates have been pitted against them.