CM Nitish reminds Lalu ‘9 children’ Tejashwi did double attack, what did he say, see video

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections is going to be held on tomorrow i.e. on 28 October. Before that, the sequence of allegations and counter-allegations in the electoral battle has reached a peak. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a scathing attack on Lalu Yadav’s family in one of his election meetings last day. Nitish said that in the desire of son, he produced 9 children. Tejashwi has responded to Nitish Kumar’s allegations. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Sonia Gandhi’s attack on Center and Bihar government before first phase election – this message to voters

In his statement on Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav while responding to Nitish Kumar said that Nitishji is actually targeting PM Modi directly on our pretext. PM ji is also 6-7 siblings. Tejashwi Yadav said that even before we have said that Nitish ji is tired of how much he abuses us, but he does not want to talk about unemployment, poverty. If they say such a speech, then they are hurting the dignity of women. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the presence of Lalu, these veteran socialists became Tejashwi’s ‘guides’, what will change politics!

#WATCH Nitish ji is targeting PM ji on our pretext, PM ji is 6-7 siblings. We have already said that Nitish ji is tired of how much he abuses us but he does not want to talk about unemployment, poverty. If they speak like this, then they are hurting the dignity of women: Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/uEtk75Hjn3 Also Read – Bihar: violent clash during idol immersion in Munger, one killed in police-public clash, more than 20 injured – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 27, 2020

Tejashwi had tweeted and said – he is mentally tired

Earlier, Tejashwi had tweeted that Nitish ji says anything abusive about me, it is a blessing for me. Nitish ji is exhausted physically and mentally, so whatever he wishes, whatever he says, I am taking his words as a blessing. This time Bihar has decided that elections will be held only on the issues of bread-employment and development.

Nitish Kumar made a sharp comment

Please tell that Nitish Kumar attacked Lalu Yadav in a public attack while attacking RJD. Nitish said that those who produce 8-8, 9-9 children have gone to develop Bihar. There were many daughters in search of a son. Meaning there is no trust in daughters. Will such people do Bihar well?

He had said that if these are the ideals of the people, then understand what will be the worst condition of Bihar, no one will remain asking, all will be ruined. We serve and they want nuts and goods. Because of these deeds go inside.