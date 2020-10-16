CM Nitish was shocked, Corona killed another minister of Bihar government

CORONA VIRUS: Kapil Dev Kamat, a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) and a minister in the Bihar government, has passed away prematurely. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences on the demise of the minister. Ilajrat Kapil Dev Kamat breathed his last on Thursday night at Patna AIIMS Hospital. He had an infection of Kovid-19 and was admitted to Patna AIIMS for about a week. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

It is being told that Minister Kapildev Kamat already had kidney problems and was recently having trouble breathing, after which he was put on ventilator in the hospital, where he died late on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his deep condolences on the untimely demise of Panilati Raj Minister Kapil Dev Kamat. The Chief Minister said in his condolence message that late Kapil Dev Kamat was a politician connected with the land, he was my colleague in the cabinet. He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician and his social demise has hurt me personally, his death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields.

CM Nitish Kumar has said in his condolence that Minister Kapil Dev Kamat will be cremated with state honors under the presently applicable guidelines for Kovid period. The Chief Minister has prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and to provide strength to his family and fans to bear patience in this hour of grief.