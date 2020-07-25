CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan admitted to Viva hospital, said – I will give treatment like a common citizen

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been found infected with the Corona virus on Saturday. He has been admitted to the Viva Hospital in the city. On Saturday, Chauhan tweeted and issued a message saying, “My dear countrymen, I could see the symptoms of Kovid-19. After investigation, the infection has been confirmed in my report. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me should get their corona virus checked. People close to me should go in isolation. “Before being admitted to the hospital, he said,” I have been advised by doctors to be admitted to the hospital. I am going to be admitted to the Chirayu Hospital (Bhopal) designated for Kovid-19. “Chauhan said that the corona virus patient should not insist that we will remain isolated at home or go to the hospital. We should follow the instructions of the doctors. Also Read – Bhopal Complete Shutdown: Ten days complete lockdown in Bhopal, ban on exit from homes, new guidelines released

He said, "I appeal to all my colleagues that if there is any symptom of Kovid-19, then do not be negligent, get an immediate test and start treatment". Chauhan said, "I will follow the Corona virus guidelines. I am following completely My appeal to the people of the state is to be careful, just a little carelessness invites the corona virus. "

The chief minister said, "I made every effort to be careful with the corona virus, but many people used to meet with problems. I advise all those who meet me to get their test done. "He said that there is no need to panic with the corona virus. If the corona virus is treated on time, then it is completely cured.

Chauhan said, "I have been having a review meeting of Corona virus every evening since 25 March. I will try to review the corona virus from a video conference as soon as possible and in my absence this meeting will be held by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary. "He said," I myself, while living in isolation, will make every effort to control the corona virus in the state during treatment. Chauhan said, "All of you should be careful, be safe and follow the guidelines.

Meanwhile, media in-charge of Madhya Pradesh BJP Lokendra Parashar told that Chauhan has been admitted to the Kovid-19 Hospital Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in the city. “The Chief Minister said that he will be treated like a common man in the Chirayu Hospital,” he said. Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath tweeted, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was reported unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery. “