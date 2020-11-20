CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan clarified about implementing Lockdown in MP, these important things somewhere

No lockdown to be imposed in the state: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has made it clear that the lockdown will not be implemented in the state, amid reports going on in social media and some other media. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that there is no plan to lockdown again in the state. Also Read – Video: Sex Racket: Pyaar Mian’s plush bungalow Zamindoz, used to bring girls to luxury paint house

Please tell that the Chief Minister has reviewed the status and prevention of COVID19 in the state on Friday. Also Read – All School Closed Till December 31: BMC takes big decision, all schools will remain closed till 31 December

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that there is no plan to lockdown again in the state. Mr. Chauhan today in the state # COVID19 Reviewed the status and prevention of. 1/3#CMMadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rHGm0Em33b – CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) November 20, 2020

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office of Madhya Pradesh, it said that no decision has been taken by the government to impose curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur. The statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is going viral on some social media platforms, which is completely irrelevant in the current perspective.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the number of people in marriage events should be limited and all security measures should be followed. Theaters will open with 50 percent capacity as per prior arrangement. Schools and colleges will not be opened yet. Chief Minister Chouhan said that wearing masks is mandatory to avoid corona infection. Take all necessary measures to prevent common people from corona. NGOs should also cooperate in this.

Let me tell you that on Friday, Chief Minister Chauhan has held a review meeting with senior officials in the ministry through video conferencing on the status and prevention of COVID19 infection in the state.

According to a media report, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had confirmed that due to the spread of corona infection, the Madhya Pradesh government may implement lockdown in some parts of the state. According to him, the Chief Minister will discuss the situation with collectors and other officials of 7 districts. According to the Home Minister, re-locking the lockdown will definitely be the agenda of the meeting. According to the report of India TV, the state government can announce the lockdown in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur.