CM Trivendra Singh Rawat approaches top court against HC order for CBI probe into allegations of bribery

new Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approached the apex court of the country against the High Court order of the CBI investigation on corruption charges leveled against him on social media. On Wednesday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court against the Nainital High Court order of CBI investigation into the allegations. Also Read – SC verdict on Hathras scandal – case trial will be in UP only, no need for immediate transfer

In fact, the Uttarakhand High Court had on Tuesday canceled the FIR lodged against journalist Umesh Sharma while ordering a CBI inquiry on the allegations made on social media against Chief Minister Rawat. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Cashback: Those who pay EMI during lockdown will get cashback till November 5! Know which people will benefit

The Chief Minister said that this is a legal matter that can only be resolved through legal process. He replied to media persons question, “This is a legal matter. It can only be resolved through legal process, which will make everything clear. ” Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing on Hathras case will now be done, Supreme Court will give verdict on Tuesday

The High Court’s decision came on two separate petitions filed by two journalists – Umesh Sharma and Shiv Prasad Semwal – in which they had sought quashing of the FIR lodged against them under various sections of the IPC.

Highcot had canceled the FIR and ordered a CBI inquiry into the allegations made by Sharma against Chief Minister Rawat.

Sharma then accused Rawat, who was BJP in-charge of Jharkhand, that in 2016, he had deposited money in the accounts of his relatives to help a person become the chairman of the Gau Seva Commission in that state.

Chief Minister Rawat has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court through advocate Divyam Aggarwal. The lawyer, however, has not disclosed the basis for challenging the High Court’s decision.

Explain that in a post posted on social media, Sharma had alleged that Amritesh Chauhan of Jharkhand deposited money in the bank account of a retired professor Harendra Rawat to get personal benefits from Chief Minister Rawat. The post claimed that Dr. Savita Rawat, wife of Harendra Rawat, is the real sister of Chief Minister Rawat’s wife.