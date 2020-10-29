CM Vijay Rupani’s taunt on Congress, Congress party of Gujarat will be sold for 25 crores

new Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has targeted the former Congress President and the Congress Party. He said that at present no ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are left in the Congress party. He said that the Gujarat Congress Party can be bought for 25 crores. Please tell that Rupani had reached rally in Limbdi of Surendra Nagar. Here he was retaliating on the allegations made on him by the Congress. During this time, he spoke his mind and took a dig at the Congress. Also Read – Big shock to Congress in UP: Priyanka did not even talk, former MP quits party, questions on leadership

According to the news of Times of India, in the Vidhansaba by-election on Wednesday, Rupani said that today's Congress party is not the Congress party of Mahatma Gandhi. This is far from the qualities of Mahatma Gandhi. This Congress belongs to Rahul Gandhi only and only. On the allegation of buying the former Congress MLA from Karzan for 25 crores, Rupani said that the Congress does not respect the MLAs of its own party and when they leave the party, allegations are made by the Congress. He said that the entire Gujarat Congress can be bought for 25 crores.

He said that when it comes to control of corona infection, the Government of Maharashtra is sitting on God. He accused the Maharashtra government that there was no proper arrangement of beds in hospitals. The body of those who died due to Karona infection remains on the ground. Explain that there is a coalition government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.