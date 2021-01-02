CM Yogi Adityanath dominated social media, ‘Yogiji number 01’ became trending topic on Twitter India

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s threat is also on social media. On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi was once again seen on social media. From Saturday evening, the hash tag on Twitter India trended in Yogiji No. 01 Top-1. By evening thousands of tweets had been done in support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Users said on social media – Chief Minister Yogi changed the perception of the common man into development, trust and good governance, in the rule of Uttar Pradesh Yogi, once considered sick and backward, has been overshadowed on the horizon of development. Also Read – Morning Consult Survey: JP Nadda said – Modi’s highest acceptance among global leaders is a matter of pride for every Indian

People have said that Yogi's zero tolerance policy and the criminals should be 'not jail like jail', while describing the law and order of UP as excellent, many of them shifted to Uttar Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh in Uttar Pradesh, citing all the companies that shifted from China to UP during the Kovid period. Wrote

Earlier, on the first day of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Yogi for the best work done in Uttar Pradesh in the 'PM Awas Yojana (Urban)', an innovative scheme to provide housing facility to all needy people. Not only this, the Prime Minister under this scheme under the best performing Municipal Body (Municipal Council Category) in Mizarpur Nagar Palika Parishad and Best Performing Municipal Body (Nagar Panchayat Category) under Maliabad and Hariharpur Nagar Panchayat of the state and excelled 03 beneficiaries of Lucknow, Azamgarh, Hapur district were also awarded for housing. Social media users also saluted this effort of Yogi.

In 2020, Yogi emerged as number one in the survey conducted for the country’s fastest chief ministers. In a survey of a news channel, he outweighed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bengal’s Mamta Banerjee, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Uddhav Thackeray and Yogi, who were number two in the survey, also had a significant difference in the votes received.

This is not the first time. A few months ago, Yogiji has been elected the most popular Chief Minister in the list of most influential Indians in the Fame India report. Due to his honest image, tough decision-making ability and lofty intention, he became number one, surpassing the Chief Ministers of the seven states of the country.