CM Yogi arrives in the last village of the country, made the army soldiers sweet.

Mana / Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who went on a Uttarakhand visit, reached Mana on 'Last Village of India' on Tuesday. He also visited Bhim Bridge and Saraswati Bridge with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. During this period, Chief Minister Yogi met the personnel of ITBP, Garhwal Rifles and BRO. While bowing to their national service, they made the jawans sweet. ITBP personnel also saluted the Chief Minister.

Yogi said that it is inspirational for the soldiers of ITBP, BRO and Garhwal Rifles to protect the country in this frontier region by remaining adamant in Uttarakhand. He said, "Badrinath Dham is the center of Sanatan Hinduism, so in this frontier village Mana, our brave soldiers are discharging nationalism. After years, if I got the benefit of the opportunity to visit Badrinath Dham, then the greed to meet the soldiers could not declare. "

Having found the two Chief Ministers among themselves, the soldiers were also very happy. The soldiers greeted the two with the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat prayed and worshiped Lord Shri Badri Vishal and wished the happiness and prosperity of both the people and all the countrymen. On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a grant of Rs 1 crore to the district Chamoli to keep the traffic and other arrangements smooth due to snow in Badrinath Dham.

Chief Minister Yogi said that keeping in mind the development of tourism in Uttarakhand and respect for the reverence and faith of the devotees, the new heights of development which are visible as per the need of today are highly appreciated and praiseworthy. Yogi said, “Uttarakhand is also my birthplace, I have spent my childhood in Uttarakhand. Had the privilege of visiting the pilgrimage centers here for the last three days. After the new season starts here, the work of tourist accommodation will also start. It is our endeavor to complete this work within a year. “