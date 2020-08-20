CM Yogi gave 10 lakh rupees for the treatment of Gorakhpur student

After getting information on social media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave assistance of Rs 9.90 lakh for the treatment of heart valve of a B.Ed student of Gorakhpur. Also Read – Human traffickers busted in Yogi’s stronghold, 19 children released, 9 smugglers arrested

State Information Director Shishir told that Madhulika Mishra, daughter of Rakesh Chandra Mishra, who lives in the village of Campierganj, Gorakhpur, has damaged both the valves of the heart and has to undergo an operation, but due to lack of money it is not possible.

He told that the Chief Minister came to know about this through social media. He wrote a letter to Madhulika's father and said that for the treatment of his daughter in Medanta, Rs 9.90 lakh has been approved from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund and the amount has been sent to Medanta Hospital.

According to Shishir, the Chief Minister said in the letter that it is hoped that with this money, her operation will be done safely and she will be able to continue her healthy studies soon.

The poor are helped by the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.