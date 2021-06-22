CM Yogi in motion towards those that forcibly convert, stated – NSA can be taken and belongings can be confiscated

Lucknow: UPATS busted a gang in Noida the day past, who’ve forcibly transformed greater than 1000 other folks to Muslims in lots of puts together with Delhi, UP. Two accused had been arrested on this case, one in all whom has transformed himself from Hindu to Muslim and has now illegally transformed greater than 1000 other folks in India by way of taking investment from ISI. In one of these scenario, now the Yogi govt goes to undertake strictness within the state. Taking strict motion, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the investigating businesses to visit the ground of the subject. Additionally Learn – War in BJP over contesting elections underneath the management of Yogi Adityanath? UP minister stated – CM can be determined after victory

Giving directions, CM Yogi stated that those that are concerned when it comes to pressured conversion, motion can be taken towards them underneath the Gangster Act. On the identical time, directions have additionally been given to impose NSA in UP towards those that forcibly convert. At the side of this, the management will now additionally confiscate the valuables of such other folks. CM Yogi is taking this subject very critically and is appearing strictness. Allow us to inform you that there's already a strict regulation in UP for converting faith within the state.

Allow us to tell that on Monday, UP ATS has busted one of these racket which forces other folks to transform to Muslim faith by way of forcibly changing them illegally. Two other folks had been arrested on this case. On this case, Umar Gautam and Jahangir Kazmi, who're citizens of Jamia Nagar, Delhi, had been arrested. Umar Gautam himself has change into a Muslim by way of changing from Hindu. Additionally they get investment from Pakistani intelligence company ISI to get them transformed.