CM Yogi launched BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s Rap Tune- ‘Sab Mein Sab Ba’ in Ayodhya for development of temple in Ayodhya, Jai Jai Shri Ram Ba on the planet..!

UP Meeting Elections: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, events try alternative ways to draw each and every segment, on this episode Gorakhpur MP and movie actor Ravi Kishan (Ravi Kishan) BJP and Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi) has introduced a rap tune in enhance. CM Yogi launched this declare on Saturday. The lyrics of this tune are ‘UP mein sab ba’, temple development baa in Ayodhya, international mein bhaile jai jai shri ram ba..! On this tune, BJP MP and Bhojpuri movie famous person Ravi Kishan is observed narrating the paintings carried out through Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. Aside from this, this tune may be pointing in opposition to the dedication of the Top Minister of the rustic, Narendra Modi and the BJP govt to the folks of UP.Additionally Learn – Mulayam’s buddy Hariom Yadav, who joined BJP, made a giant assault on Ramggopal of SP, said- Akhilesh is ruining

Whole nation Ihe kahat ba ka e mai UP mein sab ba baa baa hai temple in ayodhya, bhaile jai jai shri ram ba on the planet..! %.twitter.com/B0VnqiV35l — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 14, 2022

On your knowledge, allow us to inform you that during Uttar Pradesh, meeting elections can be held in seven levels in February-March ranging from February 10, whilst elections are to be held in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand on February 14. Aside from this, elections can be held in Manipur in two levels – February 27 and March 3. Counting of votes will happen on March 10.