CM Yogi prevails in UP, BJP wins 6 seats in SP, SP gets success in 1

Lucknow: Counting of by-elections in seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. Of these, six seats have gone to the account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one Samajwadi Party (SP). BJP managed to win in Tundla, Bangarmau, Deoria, Naugawan Sadat, Ghatampur and Bulandshahr, while Lucky Yadav of SP won in Malhani assembly seat. Yogi's performance in the by-election continued. According to information received from the Election Commission, Sangeeta Chauhan, the wife of late cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan and BJP candidate Sangeeta Chauhan, won the by-election for Naugawa Sadat assembly seat of Amroha.

In Bulandshahr, BJP candidate Usha Sirohi won by 21702 votes. He has defeated his nearest rival BSP candidate Haji Yunus. In Tundla, Firozabad, Sehra is tied on the head of BJP candidate Prem Pal Dhangar. He has won by 17 thousand 683 votes. SP candidate Maharaj Singh Dhangar was second. BJP candidate Shrikant Katiyar won by 31398 votes in the by-election for the Bangramau assembly seat of Unnao. He has defeated Congress candidate Aarti Bajpai.

BJP candidate Upendranath Paswan won the Ghatampur assembly seat in Kanpur by 23820 votes. This seat was once again won by the BJP, while Congress candidate Dr Kripa Shankar has been placed second. BJP candidate Dr. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi won the Deoria Sadar seat by 20089 vote. He has defeated Brahma Shankar Tripathi of SP.

The SP retained the capture of Malhani assembly seat of Jaunpur by putting a hat-trick of victory. SP candidate Lucky Yadav, the elder son of Parasnath Yadav, a two-time MLA from here, won by defeating former MP Independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by a margin of 4,632 votes.