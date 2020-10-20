Entertainment

CM Yogi said in Bihar- JNU can no longer have slogans of ‘Bharat Tere pieces’

October 20, 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar assembly election is at its peak. Meanwhile, in the election rally, Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) mentioned JNU and Pakistan and Kashmir. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said that slogans of ‘Bharat tere pieces hain’ cannot be raised in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Nor can Pakistan’s terrorists enter Kashmir. Now the slogan of ‘One India, best India’ is sounding in the country. Also Read – VIDEO: New Twist in Bihar Politics: Nitish-Tejashwi arrives at Ram Vilas’s Shraddhakaram, Chirag seen in the middle

CM Yogi was addressing an election rally in Rohtas, Bihar. During this time, he said that now, terrorists of Pakistan cannot come in Kashmir and attack illegally. If this happens, the Indian soldier will enter Pakistan and kill it. Similarly, in Jawahar Lal Nehru University, now no one can raise the slogan of ‘Bharat Tere pieces’. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Nadda asks why is Lalu missing from party posters

Please tell that political parties in Bihar are engaged in campaigning. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has been made the star campaigner for the election campaign in Bihar by the Bharatiya Janata Party. CM Yogi will hold constant rallies in Bihar. The BJP is confident that CM Yogi is their Fire Brand leader and his talk can influence in the elections.

