CM Yogi steps in amidst severe criticism from rising crimes, creates new department for women and children

Lucknow: In an important decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the establishment of a separate department to curb crimes against women and children. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. The new department will be headed by Additional Director General of Police.

In the coming days, further modalities will be worked out regarding the work of the department. At present, all the cells working under police department related to safety of women including 1090 helpline will work under the new department.

Recently there has been a spurt in crimes against women, due to which the Yogi Adityanath government has faced severe criticism from the opposition. Along with the continuous killings in Uttar Pradesh, there has been a significant increase in crime against women and children. The opposition is an attacker against the Yogi government. From Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav, he has targeted the Yogi government.