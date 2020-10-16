CM Yogi Suspended SDM-CO: One person killed in firing in front of SDM, CO in UP, officers fall

Clash erupted between two groups in Ballia: This video has surfaced in Ballia district of UP, in which a person has been killed by a bullet fired in a dispute between two groups. The most surprising thing is that this dispute occurred when SDM, CO and police personnel were also present at the scene. Taking immediate action, the UP government has suspended all the government officials and employees including the SDM, CO present there. Also Read – 11-year-old daughter came out of the house after hearing the father’s scolding, then the dead body found in the well, police investigation revealed this

CM has taken cognizance of the incident of Ballia. SDM, CO and police personnel present on the spot and directed to suspend them for strict action against the accused. Also Read – CRPF demand for protection of Hathras victim’s family, SC said- let it deal to High Court

In fact, policemen including SDM Suresh Pal, CO Chandrakesh Singh, BDO Bairia Gajendra Pratap Singh had reached to settle the dispute between the two groups over the allocation of quota shops in Baria of Durjanpur in Bali district. Also Read – CBI team reached Hathras District Hospital, on the question of CCTV Footage, the doctor said – how is this possible

It was decided to vote between two groups for Durjanpur shop. The officials said that voting will be done only with those who have Aadhaar or any other identity card. One side did not have any ID proof. A dispute between the two sides started over this. #Ballia pic.twitter.com/jhFwSCYbvQ – IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) October 15, 2020

According to sources, the allocation of shops was between Dhirendra Singh and Jayaprakash alias Gama Pal. During the allotment process of the shops, when the dispute between the two sides increased, the bullets fired and also threw pieces of brick and stone at each other. During this time, one person died from being shot.

CM has taken cognisance of the Ballia incident; directed to suspend SDM, CO & police personnel present on the spot & strictest action against accused. The role of the officers shall be investigated & if found responsible, criminal action will be taken: ACS Home Avnish K Awasthi https://t.co/aS3wlHC7JG – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 15, 2020

Ballia SP Devendra Nath said, “The incident took place after a clash between two groups during the meeting. The investigation is on. Police force has been deployed in view of the tension situation in the area.

According to the information, Dhirendra fired on Jayaprakash alias Gama Pal of Durjanpur. People reached the CHC with the injured Jayaprakash, where doctors declared him dead.

Awasthi of ACS Home Avnish said, CM has taken cognizance of the incident of Ballia, instructed to suspend the SDM, CO and police personnel present on the spot and take strict action against the accused. The role of officers will be investigated and criminal action will be taken if found responsible.