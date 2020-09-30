CM Yogi talks to family of Hathras gang rape victim through VC

Hathras gang-rape case: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim through a video conference. He has assured the family to get justice as soon as possible while comforting the family. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Administration denies allegations of ‘forced’ corpse funeral, DM said …

In the case of Hathras gang rape, CM Yogi had told the tweet about 8 hours ago that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken on the Hathras incident and said that the strictest action should be taken against the culprits. Also read – Hathras gang rape case: PM Modi spoke to CM Yogi, said – take strict action against criminals

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the family of #Hathras gang-rape victim, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/htIprJUk0W Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath made three-member SIT for investigation, report sought in 7 days – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

Before the PM’s talks, CM Yogi’s office had said that no one will be saved from the unfortunate incident that happened to the girl child in Hathras. Special investigation team has been formed to investigate the case. This team will submit its report in the next seven days. To ensure speedy justice, the trial of this case will go on in the fast track court. In the case of gang rape and death of the victim, Chief Minister Yogi ordered the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team headed by the Home Secretary of UP Government, Bhagwan Swaroop. The SIT will present its report in seven days.

Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was a victim of gang rape and strangulation incident, died on Tuesday morning in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district of the state. The police has arrested four accused in this case. According to the police, in a statement to the magistrate, the girl alleged that youths named Sandeep, Ramu, Luv Kush and Ravi had made her a victim of their lust. He was strangled while trying to kill him on protest. The four accused have been arrested.