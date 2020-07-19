CM Yogi telling Corona ‘weakest virus of the century’, UP’s condition is bad: Priyanka Gandhi

new Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying preparations against Kovid-19 in the state were inadequate and the Chief Minister called it the weakest virus of the century such as “Childish You are avoiding accountability by giving a “statement”. Also Read – Corona: IMA chairman said – Community transmission started in India, conditions in villages are bad

The state government has often been critical of Priyanka Corona virus and she alleges that the government is engaged in propaganda rather than dealing with the corona virus epidemic. Priyanka tweeted, "CM saheb and his officials have repeatedly claimed to have enough beds and everything is right in the fight against the corona virus, but seeing the condition of Lucknow in these reports, you will understand that UP government's inadequate preparations Today, the poor system and the policy of covering the weaknesses has created a bad situation today.

In another tweet, he said, "Patients are upset, health workers are upset, but the head of the government is miffed with accountability by making childish statements like" the weakest virus of the century ". He also tagged some media reports. It has been said that in Lucknow, patients are not getting beds.

He has also tagged a video in which rain water is falling from the roof in the corona ward of a hospital in Bareilly. He tweeted, “See the condition of Bareilly Kovid Hospital. A waterfall has erupted in Kovid ward. The Chief Minister, while addressing an online yoga workshop last month, said that no one should be afraid of Corona virus.

He had said, “It is the weakest virus of the century, but its spread is very fast.” You have to protect yourself from its infection, especially children, the elderly and those who are already suffering from some disease. ”An official said on Saturday that there are 24 more deaths due to corona virus in Uttar Pradesh. The number of dead has increased to 1,108, while the total number of people infected has reached 47,036.