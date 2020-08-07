Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 420-bed Kovid-19 Hospital in Sector 39, Noida in collaboration with the Tata Company on Saturday. Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vrinda Shukla of Police Kashmirinite informed about this. Also Read – Odisha Coronavirus UPdate: 1,833 new cases were reported in a day of Kovid-19, these districts have the worst condition

Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police of Kashmir Kashmir told that the Chief Minister will reach Gautam Buddha University by air at 9.30 am, from where he will reach the inauguration of Kovid Hospital in Sector 39. After inaugurating the hospital, the Chief Minister will inspect the integrated control room for Kovid-19 located at Sector 128 at around 10:30 am.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with the officials of the divisions of Western Uttar Pradesh on the Kovid-19 there. After that he will leave for Gautam Buddha University. He said that the security arrangements have been strengthened for the arrival and departure of the Chief Minister.