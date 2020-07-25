CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today to take stock of preparations for Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple

new Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today. Where he will take stock of the preparations for the Bhoomi Poojan program of Ram temple. Many big VIPs and saints including PM can attend this event. Also Read – Soil sent from these 11 places of Delhi to the foundation of Lord Ram’s temple, see list

Let us know that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas is organizing Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the proposed Ram temple on August 5, in which many big leaders including the Prime Minister can participate.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (file pic) to visit Ayodhya today to take stock of preparations for inauguration of the construction of Lord Ram's temple. pic.twitter.com/OOVA1KDm9G
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2020

In the wake of the Corona virus epidemic, there will be only 200 people in Ayodhya on August 5. All the rules of social distance will be followed in the ceremony.

It is worth noting that during the lockdown on March 25, in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had moved the statue of ‘Ram Lala’ in a temporary structure near the Manas Bhawan in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, till the completion of the construction of the Ram temple. CM also presented a check of 11 lakh rupees for the construction of the temple.