CM Yogi warns, says if someone cheats with the rights of farmers, he will go straight to jail

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that jail is a permanent home for those who cheat with farmers in UP. He has said that protecting the interests of farmers is the top priority of the state government. No officer or employee or private institution, no one will be allowed to play with the rights of farmers. In a high-level meeting held at Lok Bhavan on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that, in the smooth operation of paddy procurement in the state, some people are trying to stall, they should be dealt with vigorously. Also Read – Kisan Andolan 2020: Government again invites agitating farmers for talks, what will Annadata believe?

Chief Minister Yogi has directed the police and administration to provide the price of paddy to farmers in 72 hours, stating the need to monitor the activities of brokers at paddy purchasing centers. The Chief Minister said that the state government has a policy of zero tolerance in relation to corruption. Laxity should not be taken at any level in relation to the proceedings in cases of corruption of government employees. Also Read – Tragic accident in Mahoba, truck crushes two cyclists, CM Yogi mourns

In view of the new strain of Kovid, Chief Minister Yogi has instructed to examine every person coming from India from abroad and to take necessary quarantine proceedings promptly. The Chief Minister has said that according to the guidelines of the Government of India for checking the new strain of Kovid, UP’s laboratories are almost ready, if any additional equipment is required, it should also be completed. There is no delay in this. Also Read – Rahul said- there is no democracy in India, I want to tell the PM, till the cancellation of agricultural laws, the farmers will not go back

Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad told the Chief Minister that, “Two and a half thousand people have come to India from Britain so far. In this regard, a list of district-wise visitors has been prepared and given to the District Magistrates. All are being tested. As per the requirement, isolation information will also be posted on their homes. ”

Yogi reviewed the latest status of UP-NEET’s admission process in the state. Taking cognizance of the information of fixing arbitrary fees in the name of hostel fees, miscellaneous fees etc., the CM directed to register an FIR against such colleges. Also said that, strict fees should also be given to those who charge arbitrary fees in the name of a minority institution.