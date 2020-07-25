CM Yogi worshiped Lord Ram in Ayodhya, meeting on preparations for temple construction

new Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya today and Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus here

Worshiped. Chief Minister Yogi prepares for organizing the foundation stone for temple construction here on Ram Janmabhoomi

Arrived to take stock. He also held meetings with members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust and local administration

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worshiped Lord Rama at the Ramjanmabhoomi site and gave Bharat, Shatrughan and Laxman ji new

Made him sit on the pedestal. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust and Local

The members of the administration are organizing this meeting.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worshiped Lord Rama at the site of Ramjanmabhoomi and got Bharat, Shatrughan and Laxman ji seated on a new pedestal. pic.twitter.com/3ula7ouIEZ – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 25, 2020

In Ayodhya, CM Yogi has also worshiped in Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya. Let us know that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on August 5

The pilgrimage area trust is organizing the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the proposed Ram temple, in which many big including the Prime Minister

Leaders and saints can participate.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding a meeting with the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and local administration. pic.twitter.com/WOhbbzSB3v – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2020

CM Yogi reviewed the situation of corona epidemic in Lucknow at 11 am. After that, from the capital

Left for Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Hanuman in Hanuman Garhi. pic.twitter.com/bfhulUdR62 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2020

Please tell that in view of the corona virus epidemic, there will be only 200 people in Ayodhya on August 5. in function

All rules of social distance will be followed.

Significantly, during the lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on 25 March.

Till, the statue of ‘Ram Lala’ was moved in a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

CM also presented a check of 11 lakh rupees for the construction of the temple.